“People from Kerala behind Mangaluru violence”,says Karnataka Home Minister

Karnataka Home Minister Basavaraj Bommai features accused Kerala to be behind the assaults in Mangalore. Two individuals were killed in Mangalore on Thursday in protest from the amendment associated with the citizenship legislation.

“Violence in Mangaluru happened due to some traitors. Some people from neighbouring state Kerala are involved in this. Since last 4 days they were planning this. Due to misinformation these protests are happening across the state. Some elements are misguiding. Some of the protesters were prepared to set ablaze Mangaluru North police station it was then police shoot them.”Basavaraj Bommai said.

Though most of the protest marches in Karnataka were held peacefully, there was violence in Mangaluru. Some of the people from Kerala were indulging and instigating the violence and misleading college students and public, he said.