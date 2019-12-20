Realme X2 sale begins today at 12 pm : Price and Features

Realme X2 goes on sale today for the first time in India. The smartphone was launched earlier this week and would be available for sale via Flipkart. Realme X2, aka Realme XT 730G, is a more powerful version of the Realme XT that was launched earlier this year in India.

Realme X2 comes in three different storage options. The 4GB + 64GB storage model is priced at Rs 16,999, whereas the 6GB + 128GB storage unit is priced at Rs 18,999. The top-end model with 8GB RAM and 128GB storage is priced at Rs 19,999.

Realme X2 sale begins at 12 pm on Flipkart and Realme India website. The smartphone comes in three colours — Pearl White, Pearl Green, and Pearl Blue.

Launch offers include Rs 1,500 off on ICICI Bank credit card, Jio benefits up to Rs 11,500, and no-cost EMI up to six months.

Realme X2 features a 6.4-inch Super AMOLED Full HD+ display (1080 x 2340 resolution) with a 91.9 percent screen-to-body ratio and a teardrop notch to house the 32MP front camera. Both the front and rear panel of the Realme X2 comes with Corning Gorilla Glass 5 protection against scratches and accidental drops. The smartphone features an in-display fingerprint scanner and AI face unlock for biometric authentication.

For photography, Realme X2 has a quad-camera setup on the back with a 64MP f/1.8 primary camera. The other three sensors include an 8MP f/2.25 ultra-wide sensor, a 2MP f/2.4 super macro lens, and a 2MP f/2.4 portrait lens. The rear camera comes with features like NightScape, 64MP mode, HDR, AI Scene recognition, Video Bokeh, etc.

Realme X2 has a 32MP f/2.0 front camera for selfies and face unlock.

The performance unit includes an 8nm Snapdragon 730G processor with Adreno 618 GPU. The chipset is paired with up to 8GB RAM and 128GB internal memory.

Storage can be further expanded up to 256GB via a microSD card. For longer battery life, Realme X2 packs aa 4,000 mAh battery with 30W SuperVOOC Flash Charge 4.0.