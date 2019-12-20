DH Latest NewsEntertainment DHCinema DHLatest NewsCinemaEntertainment

Trailer of Christopher Nolan’s ‘Tenet’ is released: Watch it

Dec 20, 2019, 09:57 pm IST
The trailer of the most anticipated Hollywood movie ‘Tenet’ is released. The film directed by Hollywood’s most prominent filmmaker  Christopher Nolan has  David Washington, Robert Pattinson, Elizabeth Debicki, Michael Caine and Kenneth Branagh in the lead roles. Indian actress Dimple Kapadia also plays a crucial role in the movie.

The cinematography of the film is done by Hoyte van Hoytema. The music of the film is composed by Oscar winning composer Ludwig Goransson.

The film will be released worldwide on July 17, 2020. Tenet is reportedly one of the Nolan’s most expensive film to the date. The film is bankrolled by Warner Brothers.

