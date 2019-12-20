Two Anti-CAA protesters killed in police firing in Karnataka

Two protesters have been killed in police firing during protests in Karnataka Mangaluru. The victims, Jaleel (49) and Nauseen (23), had suffered bullet injuries when police opened fire to quell the violent protests against recent amendment in Citizenship Act.

The incident took place as the protests turned violent with demonstrators hurling stones at police personnel leading to lathicharge and firing.

Mangalore Police Commissioner Dr Harsha has confirmed the deaths.

“Tragic news in Mangaluru. Two people have died in police firing and two are supposedly critically injured. The BJP is directly responsible for breakdown of law and order. The statements and actions of the BJP govt & its leaders is creating an unnecessary provocative environment,” Karnataka Congress leader Dinesh Gundu Rao tweeted.