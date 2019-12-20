“What if destruction was by state sponsored goons? Will you shoot yourself then?”: Actor Siddharth criticizes police firing

South-Indian actor Siddharth has criticized the UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath’s remark that the property of the rioters will be seized and use its funds to repair the damaged public property.

The actor who is known to be an ardent critic of BJP-RSS and NDA government has come with harsh criticism on this statement. ” Revenge, What an unclouth mess of politician. What if destruction was by state sponsored goons? Will you shoot yourself then? This government and its politicians are hell bent on lying. This is the time to expose their lies. keep on protesting. Express yourselves”, the actor tweeted.

On Thursday 3 persons were died in police firing after the protests against CAA turned violent. 2 People lost their lives in Mangalore and 1 in Lucknow.

Earlier on Thursday in an interview given to news agency UP CM has made it clear that under no circumstances will the state tolerate any rampage or vandalism and that there is no place for violence in a democracy. And strict actions will be taken against them.

Yogi Adityanath assured that punishment would be determined for whoever found guilty and that the government would seize the property of whoever found involved in this violence.

This property would be used to fund the rebuilding of all damaged public infrastructure. Yogi revealed that faces of all the rioters have been captured in CCTV footage and the authorities would now proceed to identify them and take strict action against them.