A truck smashes through wall of the airport: See video

A CCTV footage of a pickup truck crashing through the wall of Sarasota-Bradenton International Airport in Florida is rocking the internet.

The driver of the pickup Juan Monsivis drove a 2015 GMC Sierra pickup truck through a chain-link perimeter fence and a cinder-block wall.

He drove at a ‘very high rate of speed’ and finally came to a stop at a rental car counter after crashing into the baggage claim area just before 3am. Monsivis sustained serious injuries and nobody else was seriously injured.