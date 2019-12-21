Latest Newscelebrities

Aaradhya Bachchan looks adorable in sari on school annual day celebrations : Watch Video

Dec 21, 2019, 10:22 am IST
Aaradhya Bachchan, daughter of Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Abhishek Bachchan, is one of Internet’s most-favourite star kids, continues to wow them with her cuteness quotient. While most of the time, it’s her adorable antics that grab the fans’ attention, this time, it’s Aaradhya sporting a sari that has got the Internet talking.

The little one, who had to perform on her school’s annual day on Friday, looked beyond beautiful in a multi-coloured sari. Sporting a combination of red, green and yellow, Aaradhya looked adorable. Add to it a gajra, a red lip shade and a big bindi, the little girl certainly pulled off the look well.

