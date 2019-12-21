Actress Disha Patani gets trolled for sharing bikini picture amid CAA protests

A day back, Disha shared a photo in a black swimsuit on Instagram. While many liked it, netizens felt that it was bad timing to put out content like this on social media. Many of the users commented on Disha’s photo and questioned her on sharing such bold photos during the CAA Protests in the country.

The Bharat actress was slammed massively by netizens for her insensitivity during the time of unrest in the country. Some users called out Disha for trying to distract people in such a way.

A user wrote, “Duniya idhar se udar hojai …par ye nahi rukagi.” Another wrote, “Country is facing a severe issue and u r busy in posting these.”