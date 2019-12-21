Airtel Wifi calling is now available in more smartphones: Details inside

Telecom service provider in the country Bharati Airtel has recently launched its voice over Wi-Fi service in India. Now Airtel has announced that the Wi-Fi calling service will be available in six more smartphones.

Airtel customers using Samsung S10, S10+, S10e, M20 and One Plus 6 and 6T can configure Airtel Wi-Fi calling. The WiFi calling enables to switch to voice over Wi-Fi inside homes/offices.

For making calls via Airtel Wi-Fi calling no extra charge is needed. The service is live in Delhi/NCR and is expected to be available in major Indian cities in the coming days.

The service is already accessed by consumers having iPhone 6S, iPhone 6S Plus, iPhone 7, iPhone 7 Plus, iPhone 8, iPhone 8 Plus, iPhone X, iPhone XR, iPhone XS, iPhone XS Plus, iPhone 11, iPhone 11 Pro and iPhone 11 Pro Plus, Xiaomi Redmi K20, Redmi K20 Pro and POCO F1, Samsung J6, Samsung A10s, Samsung On6, Samsung M30s, OnePlus 7, OnePlus 7 Pro, OnePlus 7T and OnePlus 7T Pro.