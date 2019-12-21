Anti-CAA Protests: Police arrested 54 people over violence

The Delhi police has arrested over 54 people across the city on Saturday over the violence in the Citizenship Amendment Act. 23 people have been arrested from Northeast Delhi, 5 have been arrested from Seemapuri,10 from Jamia Nagar and 16 from Daryaganj.

Delhi: Protest outside Jamia Millia Islamia University against Citizenship Act. pic.twitter.com/iYYkD0gYzV — ANI (@ANI) December 21, 2019

The Delhi police has earlier arrested Chandrasekhar Azad. The Bhim Army leader was detained yesterday.