DH Latest NewsLatest NewsIndia

Anti-CAA Protests: Police arrested 54 people over violence

Dec 21, 2019, 06:20 pm IST
Less than a minute

The Delhi police has arrested over 54 people across the city on Saturday over the violence in the Citizenship Amendment Act. 23 people have been arrested from Northeast Delhi, 5 have been arrested from Seemapuri,10 from Jamia Nagar and 16 from Daryaganj.

The Delhi police has earlier arrested Chandrasekhar Azad. The Bhim Army leader was detained yesterday.

Tags

Post Your Comments

© Copyright 2019, All Rights Reserved.
Back to top button
Close