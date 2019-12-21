BMC introduces Rs 10 meal for employees, visitors

BrihanMumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) on Thursday started offering ? 10 thali in its canteen for employees and visitors. A thali of staple food will include two chapatis, rice, dal, and two vegetables. Maharashtra government will bear ? 40 of the total cost of ? 50, which is the actual price of a plate of meal. The civic body is also planning to extend the scheme to its other offices as well. The scheme is likely to be rolled out in six cities of Maharashtra.

Before the assembly elections, Shiv Sena, which controls the BMC, had promised to provide nutritious food at a very low price.

It was also the part of schemes featured in the Maha Vikas Aghadi’s Common Minimum Programme during Maharashtra government formation. Sena, Congress, and Nationalist Congress Party, which formed the Maha Vikas Aghadi constituted a committee to draft the scheme to provide one thali meal for ? 10.