CAA protests :Salman Khan’s ‘Dabangg 3’ loses business due to protests

According to report, Dabangg 3 makers are expecting at least Rs 22-24 crore net on Day 1. Although ambitious, the box office collections could have been much better had there not been widespread protests across India due to the recently amended Citizenship Act.

The protests have been largely led by students who oppose the Citizenship Act and the National Register of Citizens (NRC). Authorities have imposed Section 144 in various cities which has led to a 15-20 per cent loss of business for ‘Dabangg 3’. Reports state that had there not been any protest, the film could have looked at an opening of over Rs 30 crore net.

One positive thing about the film has been the fact that it managed to grab the fourth spot in the list of movies with the most advanced bookings. ‘War’, ‘Mission Mangal’ and Salman’s very own ‘Bharat’ make up the top three.

If reports are to be believed then ‘Dabangg 3’ will become the second-best non-holiday opener of the year after the Prabhas and Shraddha Kapoor starrer ‘Saaho’.