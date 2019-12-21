Congress leader DK Shivakumar playing cricket with mediapersons : Watch Video

Senior Congress leader DK Shivakumar on Saturday was seen playing cricket with mediapersons in Bengaluru.

ANI shared a video of DK Shivakumar batting on the ground with people watching him. As seen in the video, Shivakumar misses two balls and hits the third one. People hail his shot with a round of applause. Shivakumar was released from Tihar Jail after 50 days on October 24.

#WATCH Karnataka: Senior Congress leader DK Shivakumar plays cricket with media persons in Bengaluru. pic.twitter.com/nxsfyU4y0L — ANI (@ANI) December 21, 2019



He was in custody in connection with a case under the Prevention Money Laundering Act (PMLA) 2002, filed on a complaint by the Income-Tax Department, which had seized Rs 8.6 crore cash from his flat in New Delhi in August 2017. He is facing charges under sections 277 and 278 of the Income Tax Act, 1961, and sections 120(B), 193 and 199 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).