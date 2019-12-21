First look poster of ‘KGF 2’ released: Watch

The first look poster of the Kannada film ‘KGF 2’ has been released. The film is the sequel of the multilingual film ‘KGF’ which made a history in the indian box-office. The film will be released in six languages.

Bollywood superstar Sanjay Dutt is playing the main antagonist in the film. Sanjay Dutt is playing the role of Adheera in the film.

KGF released in 2018 December 21 in Malayalam, Kannada, Tamil and Telugu has collected around Rs.225 crores. The action period film revolves around Kolar gold fields. The film starred Yash, Srinidhi Shetty has been directed by Prashanth Neel. The film will be released next year.