Gauri Khan reveals a ‘big secret’ about Shah Rukh Khan

Gauri Khan, the wife of Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan has revelaed a ‘big and important secret ‘ about her husband. She revelaed the time taken for change the dress for the superstar.

Gauri Khan made her confession in an interview with the news channel NDTV. The star couple were at the Vogue X Nykaa Fashion Power List event where they bagged the Most Stylish Couple of the year award.

“I take five minutes and he (SRK) takes 5 hours,” said Gauri, adding that SRK has a big room only full of wardrobes.

To which, Shah Rukh replied: “I wear the same clothes everywhere. I wear the black suit, so you got to have a difference in black suit every time you wear.”