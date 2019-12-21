Indian captain Virat Kohli turns secret santa for children of a shelter home : Watch Video

A video released by Star Sports showed the India cricket captain, watching carefully the underprivileged kids expressing their desire to meet their favourite sportsperson Sachin Tendulkar, PV Sindhu, Cristiano Ronaldo on his i-Pad and decided to turn Secret Santa to spread smiles across their faces.

When the kids were wishing for their favourite presents from Santa ranging from a helicopter to a doll set to a badminton racquet, football suddenly the lights went out. When it came back on, there he was Kohli dressed as Santa. Upon ringing the bell, a trolley full of gifts emerged, which the Indian batsman distributed to the kids.

But the biggest surprise was yet to come, when the kids were asked whether they wanted to meet Virat Kohli. Upon receiving a resounding yes, Kohli slowly took off his artificial facial beard to present the real him, and met his young fans by hugging them and presenting them their Christmas Presents.

See the video below -: