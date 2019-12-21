Maharashtra: Uddhav Thackeray announces loan waiver for farmers

Chief Minister of Maharashtra Uddhav Thackeray has announced a loan waiver for the farmers in the state. The loan waiver scheme was announced in the Legislative Assembly on the last day of the winter session of the legislature on Saturday.

The loans up to Rs two lakh of farmers will be waived with a cut off date of September 30, 2019.

“Crop loans outstanding till September 30, 2019, will be waived by my government. The upper ceiling for the amount is Rs two lakh. The scheme will be called Mahatma Jyotirao Phule loan waiver scheme,” Thackeray said.

Besides, a special scheme would be offered for the farmers who repay their loans on time, he said.