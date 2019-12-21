Prabhudeva is back with Muqabla remix version in Street Dancer 3D : Watch Video

Varun Dhawan and Shraddha Kapoor starrer Street Dancer 3D’s first song Muqabla out. Makers of Street Dancer 3D have just released the Muqabla song from the film and it sounds as good as the original song from the film Humse Hai Muqabla. Check out the video of the song below:

In the video, Prabhudeva teaches Shraddha Kapoor and Varun Dhawan how it’s done. There is also a hook step borrowed from the origianal track along with that ‘body vanishing’ sequence. The ‘Thanos effect’ without the snap.Similar to its original song, the choreography of the song wins heart and makes it an interesting watch.