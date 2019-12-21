Professor sentenced to death on blasphemy charges in Pakistan

A court in Pakistan has imposed a death sentence on a Muslim professor on blasphemy charges on Saturday. Junaid Hafeez, a visiting lecturer at the English literature department of the Bahauddin Zakariya University in Multan was given the death sentence and Rs.0.5 million for a blasphemous Facebook post.

Junaid Hafeez was arrested on March 2013. The trial of the case started in 2014. Junaid Hafeez is lodged in the central jail in Multan. His lawyer Rashid Rehman was shot dead in may 2014.

Blasphemy is a hugely sensitive issue in Pakistan. Anyone convicted, or even just accused, of insulting Islam, risks a violent and bloody death at the hands of vigilantes. Human Rights groups have accused that the blasphemy laws are routinely abused to seek vengeance and settle personal scores.