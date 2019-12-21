Salman Khan’s Dabangg 3 full movie HD print leaked online

Salman Khan’s Dabangg 3 is all set to rake huge numbers at the Box office. According to the early estimates his festive release will garners Rs 20 to Rs 25 crore on opening day. However ill luck has already got the movie as the notorious movie piracy site Tamilrockers have released the movie in HD version for freeloaders to download.

Earlier, films like Housefull 4, Bala, Kabir Singh, Gully Boy, 2.0, Petta, Uri: The Surgical Strike, Manikarnika, Accidental Prime Minister and more also became the victim of piracy. This piracy website has been banned innumerable times. But, every time a new movie is leaked online, they come out with a different proxy server.

Being a Salman Khan starrer, Dabangg 3 has a high occupancy irrespective of the pirated version being leaked on the internet. As Salman Khan and Sonakshi Sinha starrer Dabangg 3 hits the screens today, online piracy website TamilRockers is feeding the net with the pirated version of the film. While many fans are booking their seats in theatres to enjoy the popcorn entertainer, several online sites have been circulating the leaked print of the Salman starrer for viewers to watch the masala action drama at home.