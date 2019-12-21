Twitter issues serious warning for its users: Details inside

Micro blogging website Twitter has issued a serious warning for its users. Twitter has urged its users across the globe to update the app for Android.

Twitter revelaed that a malicious code was inserted into its app by a hacker that may have compromised some users’ information worldwide. Twitter informed that the vulnerability within Twitter for Android could allow the bad actor to see non-public account information or to control your account (send Tweets or Direct Messages).

The company said it does not have direct evidence that malicious code was inserted into the app or that this vulnerability was exploited, but it can’t be completely sure. Twitter did not divulge the number of users affected too.

Twitter recommended updating to the latest version for Android as the issue did not impact “Twitter for iOS”.