Vacation pictures of Ananya Panday is unmissable: see pics

Bollywood actress Ananya Panday is on her vacation. The young actress is having quality time in Dubai. And the actress has shared her beautiful moments on her social media handle which are unmissable.

Ananya Panday debuted to Bollywood through ‘Student Of The Year 2’ of Karan Johar.She acted along with Tiger Shroff.

Ananya Panday is the daughter of Bollywood actor Chunky Panday and Bhavana. Her recent release ‘Pati Patni Aur Woh’ is doing good business at the box-office. This is her second film.

She has been seen in Shakum Batra’s film with Siddhant Chaturvedi and Deepika padukone and ‘Khaali Peeli’ along with Ishaan Khatter.