12 Civilians killed in airstrikes

At least 12 civilians were killed in the air strikes by Syrian forces and its ally Russia. The Syrian forces and Russia are continuously targeting Idlib, the only strong bastion radical Islamist militants.

On Thursday around 80 people were killed in the Idlib province in a clash between Syrian government forces and armed groups.

Idlib which lies in northwest Syria is controlled by a former Al-Qaeda affiliate. The town which was a home to around three million people is facing violent clashes recently.

The government forces fighting to capture the control of the town from April. The clash has been killed around 1000 peoples and displaced 400,000 peoples.

The Syrian civil war which began in 2011 has killed around hundreds of thousand of people and displaced millions of citizens.