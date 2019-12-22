DH Latest NewsEntertainment DHCelebrities DHLatest NewscelebritiesEntertainment

Ananya Panday chills on the Dubai beach: See pics

Dec 22, 2019, 12:41 am IST
Less than a minute

Bollywood actress Ananya Panday is on her vacation. The young actress is having quality time in Dubai. And the actress has shared her beautiful moments on her social media handle which are unmissable.

View this post on Instagram

Dubai, stay hydrated ?? #DeeXB #Dee21

A post shared by Ananya ?? (@ananyapanday) on

The actress has celebrated her friend’s birthday in Dubai. Ananya has posted a few pictures with her friend Deeya Shroff as they enjoy themselves by the sea. Wishing Deeya on her 21st birthday, she captioned it, “ as long as I have you, I know I’m gonna spend the rest of my life smiling. happy bday princess Dee, ur my sunshine #DeeXB #Dee21.”

Ananya Panday debuted to Bollywood through ‘Student Of The Year 2’ of Karan Johar.She acted along with Tiger Shroff.

View this post on Instagram

saat samundar par ???

A post shared by Ananya ?? (@ananyapanday) on

Ananya Panday is the daughter of Bollywood actor Chunky Panday and Bhavana. Her recent release ‘Pati Patni Aur Woh’ is doing good business at the box-office. This is her second film.

She has been seen in Shakum Batra’s film with Siddhant Chaturvedi and Deepika padukone and ‘Khaali Peeli’ along with Ishaan Khatter.

Tags

Post Your Comments

© Copyright 2019, All Rights Reserved.
Back to top button
Close