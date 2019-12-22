Anti-Citizenship Amendment Act protest: Section 144 imposed for two months

The state government in manipur has imposed Section 144 pf CrPC ( Code of Criminal Procedure) in the Imphal West district for the period of two months. The state government has imposed Section 144 as there is a chance of serious breach of peace, disturbance to public tranquility and grave danger to human lives and property in the area.

The Section 144 prohibits the assembly of five or more people, holding meetings or demonstrations and carrying weapons. Anybody violates the order will be penalised under strict rules.

It's official. Section 144 implemented in Imphal for 2 months. Wow! pic.twitter.com/ZJJp5PyGLK — Abhishek Baxi (@baxiabhishek) December 21, 2019

Earlier in February prohibitory orders were imposed in the Imphal East and Imphal West districts ahead of the tabling of Citizenship Amendment Bill.