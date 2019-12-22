DH Latest NewsLatest NewsIndia

Anti-Citizenship Amendment Act protest: Section 144 imposed for two months

Dec 22, 2019, 12:49 pm IST
Less than a minute

The state government in manipur has imposed Section 144 pf CrPC ( Code of Criminal Procedure) in the Imphal West district for the period of two months. The state government has imposed Section 144 as there is a chance of serious breach of peace, disturbance to public tranquility and grave danger to human lives and property in the area.

The Section 144 prohibits the assembly of five or more people, holding meetings or demonstrations and carrying weapons. Anybody violates the order will be penalised under strict rules.

Earlier in February prohibitory orders were imposed in the Imphal East and Imphal West districts ahead of the tabling of Citizenship Amendment Bill.

Tags

Post Your Comments

© Copyright 2019, All Rights Reserved.
Back to top button
Close