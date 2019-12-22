Anti-Citizenship Amendment Act protests : Death toll rises in Uttar Pradesh

The death toll in the violence that took place in the anti-Citizenship Amendment Act protests in Meerut in uttar Pradesh has rised. A senior police official informed media that the death toll has rose to five. 65 Policemen had been also injured in the incident.

Kanpur: Security tightened after the protest against #CitizenshipAct turned violent in Yateem Khana Police Station area y'day. SP East says "FIR registered, 12 arrested, 15 detained. CCTV footage being checked. We're appealing people to maintain peace and not believe the rumours" pic.twitter.com/8EgqvLFgjR — ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) December 22, 2019

The deceased have been identified as Mohsin, Aasif, Zahir, Aalim and Asif. The violent protesters had torched vehicles and pelted stones at police on Friday. The police resorted to lathi charge and lobbed tear gas shells to disperse the mob.

Police have till now arrested 102 people in connection with the violent protests. Internet services had been shutdown for now.