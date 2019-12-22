DH Latest NewsLatest NewsIndia

Anti-Citizenship Amendment Act protests : Death toll rises in Uttar Pradesh

Dec 22, 2019, 04:37 pm IST
The death toll in the violence that took place in the anti-Citizenship Amendment Act protests in Meerut in uttar Pradesh has rised. A senior police official informed media that the death toll has rose to five. 65 Policemen had been also injured in the incident.

The deceased have been identified as Mohsin, Aasif, Zahir, Aalim and Asif. The violent protesters had torched vehicles and pelted stones at police on Friday. The police resorted to lathi charge and lobbed tear gas shells to disperse the mob.

Police have till now arrested 102 people in connection with the violent protests. Internet services had been shutdown for now.

