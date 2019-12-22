CSIR-UGC NET Examination 2019 date announced: Details inside

The new date for CSIR-UGC NEt examination has been announced by the National Testing Agency. Earlier the examination has been postponed in Assam and Meghalaya in the wake of violent protests against the CAA.

The Examination were earlier decided to be done on December 15. The new date has been announced as December 27.

A new admit card will be released for candidates on December 23. Candidates will be informed by SMS and e-mail on their registered mobile number and email ID. Candidates have to check www.csirnet.nta.nic.in for more details.

” The candidates who were scheduled to appear at the examination centres located in the states of Assam ( Dibrugarh, Guwahati, Jorhat, Silchar, Sivasagar and Tezpur) and Meghalaya ( Shillong) are hereby informed that their examination will now be held on 27 December 02019 at the centres, shift and timing already indicated in their earlier Admit cards’ said the statement released by the National Testing Agency.