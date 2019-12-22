Facebook to stop a popular feature from 2020: Details inside

The social media giant Facebook will stop one of its feature in the 2020. As per a report by the BBC the Facebook will stop using your phone number for recommending friends in 2020.

Instead users will soon have “a code sent to their mobile phones when logging in to make access harder for hackers”. This change is a part of Facebook’s $5 billion settlement with the US Federal Trade Commission (FTC) and will come into effect from next year.

Facebook last year confirmed the use of users’ phone number for targeting ads and stopped using members’ security phone numbers for advertising in June this year.