Free toll gate hours announced in UAE

Dec 22, 2019, 06:52 pm IST
The new toll gate fees were announced by the Abu Dhabi Department of Municipalities and Transport (DMT) on Sunday. The announcement was made through the official Twitter handle of the DMT.

Abu Dhabi Toll Gate System will start operating on four bridges from January 2,2020. Fees will be levied only during peak hours, 7-9 am and 5-7 pm Saturday to Thursday.

Toll Gate Fees of Dh.4 per crossin, capped at Dh.16 per day and Dh.200 per month for private vehicles.

