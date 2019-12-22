Free toll gate hours announced in UAE

The new toll gate fees were announced by the Abu Dhabi Department of Municipalities and Transport (DMT) on Sunday. The announcement was made through the official Twitter handle of the DMT.

.@AbuDhabiDMT announces that Abu Dhabi Toll Gate System will start operating on 4 bridges from 2 Jan 2020, with fees to be levied only during peak hours, 7:00-9:00 AM and 5:00-7:00 PM Saturday to Thursday. pic.twitter.com/nMSqFxOTK5 — Abu Dhabi Government Media Office (@admediaoffice) December 22, 2019

Toll Gate Fees of Dh.4 per crossin, capped at Dh.16 per day and Dh.200 per month for private vehicles.