Indian Coast Guard detained a suspicious ship near Andaman Island

The Indian Coast Guard has detained a foreign ship which was found in suspicious conditions in the waters.

The Indian Coast Guard ship ‘Aruna Asif Ali’ has detained the vessel from Myanmar with six crews near the Little Andaman Island. The vessel and crew members were brought to Port Blair for investigation.

” In a swift sea air-coordinated operation on December 20 Indian Coast Guard ship Aruna Asif Ali detained a Myanmarese boat with 6 crews, operating suspiciously near Little Andaman Islands. Vessel is being escorted to Port Blair for further investigations on December 22″ tweeted indian Coast Guard.