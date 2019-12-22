Kiccha Sudeep to play villain in Simbu’s film

Kannada Superstar Kiccha Sudeep has played the role of the antagonist in the recently released Bollywood film ‘Dabangg 3’. The film which is the francheise of ‘Dabaang’ is going well in the box office.

now it is rumoured that Kiccha Sudeep is all set to do another villain role in a film. Kiccha Sudeep will play the role of antagonist in a Tamil film ‘Maanaadu’. Simbu is playing the lead role in the film.

Official confirmation about this is not yet made. The film is directed by Venkat Prabhu and will be bankrolled by Sumesh Kamatchi and Deepan Boopathy. The music of the film will be composed Venkat Prabhu.