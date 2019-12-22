Mohanlal’s ‘Big Brother’ trailer crosses 1 million views in YouTube

The trailer of the yet to release Mohanlal film ‘Big brother’ has crossed 1 million views in YouTube. The trailer has already fetched 1.2 million views in YouTube. The trailer was released by the makers on Friday.

Mohanlal plays the role of Sachidanandan in the film. The trailer has some heavy action sequences. The film is touted to be a suspense action thriller.

The film marks the teaming up of Mohanlal and director Siddique after six years. They joined hands together in ‘Ladies and Gentleman’ released in 2013.

The film has bagged the highest non-GCC overseas rights of a Malayalam film. The film will released on January 16,2020.

Bollywood actor Arbaaz Khan plays a crucial role in the film. Anoop Menon, Vishnu Unnikrishnan, Janardhanan, Siddique, Chemban Vinod, Tini Tom, Rejeena are also the part of the cast.