‘Narendra Modi and Amit Shah have destroyed the future of youth in India’: Rahul Gandhi

Rahul Gandhi, the Congress MP from Wayanad accused that Prime minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah have destroyed the future of youth In India. The former AICC president raised his allegation through a post shared on the micro blogging website Twitter.

This government has no right to shut down colleges, telephones & the Internet, to halt metro trains and to impose #Section144 to suppress India's voice & prevent peaceful protests. To do so is an insult to India’s soul. — Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) December 19, 2019

” Dear Youth of India, Modi and Shah have destroyed your future. They can’t face your anger over the lack of jobs and damage they have done to the economy. That is why they are dividing our beloved India and hiding behind hate. We can only defeat them by responding with love towards every Indian”, tweeted Rahul Gandhi.

Dear Youth of ??, Modi & Shah have destroyed your future.They can’t face your anger over the lack of jobs & damage they’ve done to the economy. That’s why they are dividing our beloved ??& hiding behind hate. We can only defeat them by responding with love towards every Indian. — Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) December 22, 2019

It is reported that Rahul Gandhi will participate in the ‘silent protest’ organized by Congress on Monday at Raj Ghat in Delhi.

Rahul was missing for last many days. And the question that where has Rahul gone while a massive protest is ongoing in the country has been raised. The Congress justified that Rahul was on a predetermined foreign trip.