Pakistan based militant group may attack Prime Minister’s Rally: Intelligence reports

As Prime Minister Narendra Modi gears up for a rally at Ramlila Maidan in Delhi on December 22, intelligence reports reveal that Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM), a Pakistan based terror group is conspiring to target Modi at the venue.

On the basis of inputs by intelligence agencies, Special Protection Group (SPG) and the Delhi Police were informed about the terror threat, so that they could make adequate security arrangements before the rally.

The Prime Minister along with BJP Chief Ministers and other cabinet ministers will be present at the rally in Ramlila Maidan.