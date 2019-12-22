Popular free video calling app no longer available in UAE

on of the most popular free video calling app used in UAE will be no more available. The app named ‘To Tok’ is no longer available in Google Play Store and Apple App Store.

People who had already downloaded the app and installed in their devices- both Apple and Android- are still able to access the app.

Earlier BotM’s announcement that they would now offer their service under the To Tok brand, many residents in UAE has started using the app.

” To Tok is a free, fast and secure calling and messaging app that allows you to enjoy voice and video calls with your family and friends anywhere, anytime, without any limits” said BotM earlier.