Refugees from Pakistan were granted Indian citizenship in Gujarat. Union Minister Mansukh Mandaviya gave the citizenship certificates to refugees who were living in the country.
?? ????, ?????? ??? ????????? ?? ??? ??????????? ?? ??????? ?? ?? 7 ??????????? ?? ???????? ?????????? ????? #CAA ?? ???? ??? ??? ?????? ?? ???? ?? ????? ???? ???????????? ???? @narendramodi ?? ?? ????? ?????? ???? ?? ???????? ????? ?? ????? ?? ???? ?? ??? ????? ???? ??? ??? pic.twitter.com/9MTclmuAUo
— Mansukh Mandaviya (@mansukhmandviya) December 20, 2019
Mansukh Mandaviya, union minister of state for Shipping and Chemicals & Fertilizers shared photos on the social media. ” In Kutch, Gujarat met refugees from Pakistan and gave citizenship certificates to seven refugees”, Mandaviya tweeted.
Post Your Comments