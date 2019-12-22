DH Latest NewsLatest NewsIndia

Refugees from Pakistan were granted Indian citizenship

Dec 22, 2019, 10:54 am IST
Less than a minute

Refugees from Pakistan were granted Indian citizenship in Gujarat. Union Minister Mansukh Mandaviya gave the citizenship certificates to refugees who were living in the country.

Mansukh Mandaviya, union minister of state for Shipping and Chemicals & Fertilizers shared photos on the social media. ” In Kutch, Gujarat met refugees from Pakistan and gave citizenship certificates to seven refugees”, Mandaviya tweeted.

Tags

Post Your Comments

© Copyright 2019, All Rights Reserved.
Back to top button
Close