Vetrimaaran to join hands with Suriya

National award winning Tamil filmmaker Vetrimaaran to join hands with Tamil superstar Suriya for the first time. Although the new has been rumoured earlier now its confirmed by film producer Kalaipuli S Thanu.

The film will be bankrolled by ‘V’ Creations. The film is supposed to be based on a novel.

After the tremendous success of Asuran, director @VetriMaaran will be teaming up with @Suriya_offl

for the first time in #Suriya40 @theVcreations is happy and proud to produce this film.

Vetrimaaran’s last film ‘Asuran’ starring Dhnush and Manju Warrier was a huge blockbuster and was received positive responses from the critics. Suriya’s last film relased “Kaappaan’ was also a superhit at the box office.