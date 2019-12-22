DH Latest NewsEntertainment DHCinema DHLatest NewsCinemaEntertainment

Vetrimaaran to join hands with Suriya

Dec 22, 2019, 01:27 pm IST
Less than a minute

National award winning Tamil filmmaker Vetrimaaran to join hands with Tamil superstar Suriya for the first time. Although the new has been rumoured earlier now its confirmed by film producer Kalaipuli S Thanu.

The film will be bankrolled by ‘V’ Creations. The film is supposed to be based on a novel.

Vetrimaaran’s last film ‘Asuran’ starring Dhnush and Manju Warrier was a huge blockbuster and was received positive responses from the critics. Suriya’s last film relased “Kaappaan’ was also a superhit at the box office.

Tags

Post Your Comments

© Copyright 2019, All Rights Reserved.
Back to top button
Close