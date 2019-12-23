Ampere launches Reo Elite electric scooter in India : Price and Features

Ampere Vehicles has expanded its product portfolio by launching the new Reo Elite in India at Rs 45,000 ex-showroom, Bengaluru. The e-scooter has been positioned between the standard Reo and the Magnus in the company’s product portfolio. Ampere has also started accepting bookings for the new e-scooter through its official website at Rs 1,999. On every booking, customers will receive a helmet for free as a part of the company’s safety promotion drive.

The new Reo Elite is a trendy looking scooter with a contemporary European design, according to Ampere. Keeping the urban millennials in mind, the scooter has a light-weight construction, while being sleek in proportions and well-crafted as a package. It comes with a bright LED digital display that packs all the necessary information. According to Ampere, the Reo Elite has been developed to provide more savings per kilometre while adhering to zero-emission standards.

The Reo Elite is powered by a 250-watt motor that draws power from a 48V-2Ah lead-acid battery. On a full charge, the setup is capable of returning a range of 55km in the city and about 60 on the highway. The scooter has a kerb weight of 86kg with a maximum load-carrying capacity of 130kg. Ground clearance stands at 130mm. For cycle parts, the scooter is suspended by telescopic forks up front and twin shock absorbers at the rear. Braking is done by 110mm drum brakes at both ends.