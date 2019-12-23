Anti-CAA protests : Congress leader arrested for posting fake and misleading video on social media

Ahmedabad police has nabbed a Congress leader for posting a fake and misleading video on social media which incited a Muslim mob during a protest march at Shah-e-Alam, Gujarat, where several police officials were brutally attacked by Muslim mobs.

According to the reports, Congress party’s minority cell member Umar Khan Pathan had shared a video on social media in which a police action against rioters from Lucknow was passed on as an incident in Ahmedabad stoking violence in the Shah-e-Alam. The fake news had unleashed a violent Muslim mob, who attacked and injured more than 25 policemen on duty.

Earlier, the role of Congress party had emerged in the horrifying violent protest against NRC and CAA that broke out in the Shah-e-Alam area in Ahmedabad and in Palanpur, Gujarat.

Ajay Thomar, Special Police Commissioner today said that the cyber police had lodged a case in this connection and also issued an advisory to the social media clarifying the case. He confirmed that Congress leader Umar Khan Pathan has been arrested for deliberate attempt to misinform and mislead people.

On Friday, several people have been detained by the Ahmedabad police including Congress Corporator Shehzad Khan Pathan. At least 24 people have been detained for the Ahmedabad violence by a Muslim mob including the Congress Corporator.