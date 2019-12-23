Anti-CAA Protests : Protestors torched bus and motorcycle,police releases video

Delhi Police on Sunday released video clips allegedly showing protestors burning a DTC bus and torching a motorcycle in the national capital, during the anti-CAA protests which took place on December 15. The three video clips, claiming to be from the anti-CAA protests that rocked Delhi, were shared by news agency ANI and quoted Delhi Police sources along with the video.

Delhi Police Sources: CCTV video emerges from December 15 that shows protesters burning a motorcycle. (1/3) pic.twitter.com/QumMltnCFE — ANI (@ANI) December 22, 2019

Delhi Police Sources: Visuals emerges from December 15 that shows protesters setting a DTC bus on fire. (3/3) pic.twitter.com/xdbNGfZkG3 — ANI (@ANI) December 22, 2019

The videos are reportedly from the same area, where violent protests took place on December 14 and 15, pulling the national capital into the nation-wide frenzy over the Citizenship (Amendment) Act. The Kalindi Kunj road, which is near Jamia University, had witnessed violent clashes between the police and protestors.