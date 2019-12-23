Latest NewsIndia

Anti-CAA Protests : Protestors torched bus and motorcycle,police releases video

Dec 23, 2019, 05:59 am IST
Delhi Police on Sunday released video clips allegedly showing protestors burning a DTC bus and torching a motorcycle in the national capital, during the anti-CAA protests which took place on December 15. The three video clips, claiming to be from the anti-CAA protests that rocked Delhi, were shared by news agency ANI and quoted Delhi Police sources along with the video.

The videos are reportedly from the same area, where violent protests took place on December 14 and 15, pulling the national capital into the nation-wide frenzy over the Citizenship (Amendment) Act. The Kalindi Kunj road, which is near Jamia University, had witnessed violent clashes between the police and protestors.

