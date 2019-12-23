Jharkhand Elections Results : Counting underway on 81 seats

Early trends in Jharkhand poll results indicate neck-and-neck battle between the BJP and Congress’ alliance with the Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM) and Rashtriya Janata Dal. The counting of votes for 81 Jharkhand Assembly seats began at 8 am.

Congress and the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) seems to be having an edge in the 81-member Assembly. In 2014, the BJP had formed the Jharkhand government with help from All Jharkhand Students Union (AJSU). The BJP had won in 37 seats while AJSU was victorious in five of them.

Most of the exit polls predicted on Friday that the mineral-rich state is headed for a hung assembly with neither the BJP nor the JMM-led opposition alliance crossing the majority mark.