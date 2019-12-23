Man beaten up, head shaved forcefully for Facebook comment on Chief Minister : Watch Video

A Man from Wadala in Mumbai was thrashed and his head shaved by some Shiv Sena workers for allegedly making a derogatory comment against Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray on Facebook. The incident happened in Shanti Nagar area of Wadala East on Friday.

The person, identified as Hiramani Tiwari, had posted a derogatory comment against Uddhav Thackeray on December 20 when the Maharashtra chief minister had spoken against police action in Jamia Millia Islamia in Delhi comparing it to the Jallianwala Bagh massacre.

On Sunday, some Shiv Sena workers traced Hiramani Tiwari’s location in Wadala East and called him outside his residence. Videos of the assault have gone viral on social media platforms where Shiv Sena workers are seen abusing and assaulting Tiwari. The Sena workers initially abused and thrashed Tiwari and later forcibly shaved his head.

The Wadala TT police station issued notices to Hiramani Tiwari and the Shiv Sena workers under relevant sections of CrPC which states that “the two parties had resolved their differences and [the parties] should abide and maintain law and order and if they fail to do so, they will be prosecuted and an FIR will be registered against them under appropriate sections”.

Speaking to media persons, Hiramani Tiwari said, “After posting a comment on Uddhav Thackeray, I started receiving threats following which I deleted the post. On Sunday, some Shiv Sena workers came to my residence and asked me to come out. They started assaulting and abusing me and shaved my head.”

He added, “The assault has damaged my eardrum and it has been certified by the doctors. If this is the way Shiv Sena functions then it is very dangerous. Police initially took my complaint but later gave us notices under Section 149 of Crpc. I demand that strict action be taken against the Shiv Sena workers who had assaulted me.”