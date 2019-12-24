122 Chinese detained for suspected cybercrime, bank fraud

Nepal police has detained around 122 Chinese men and women for cybercrime and bank frauds. This is the biggest crackdown on crime by foreigners entering the country on tourist visas.

The suspects were rounded up in raids on Monday following information that they were engaged in suspicious activities. The Chinese are suspected of cyber crime and hacking into bank cash machines.

Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Geng Shuang said Chinese and Nepali police had cooperated on the case and China was willing to increase law-enforcement cooperation with its neighbour.

Chinese people are regularly detained in Asian countries on suspicion of involvement in various illegal activities, often involving fraud back in China.