25 Killed as bus plunge into river

At least 25 people were killed and 13 others were injured in road accident in Indonesia. The accident took place as a passenger bus plunged into a steep ravine and landed in river in the South Sumatra province.

The bus was going from Bengkulu to Palembang city. Around 50 passengers were in the bus. The rescue operations is progressing.

Road accidents are common in Indonesia due to poor safety standards. In September, around 21 people died when a bus plunged into a ravine.