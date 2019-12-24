Dabangg 3 Box-office Collection: Salman Khan starrer rules box-office

Bollywood superstar Salman Khan yet again proved that he is the king of box-office. The recently released ‘Dabangg 3’ is just ruling the box -office. The film has overturned the speculation that the running of the film will be affected by the ongoing protests in the country against the CAA.

The film has bagged Rs.24.55 crores on the first day and has managed to collect Rs.80 crore in the first weekend.

” #Dabangg3 – despite protests affecting its biz severely – packs ? 80 cr+ in its *opening weekend*, primarily due to the superstardom of #SalmanKhan… Fri 24.50 cr, Sat 24.75 cr, Sun 31.90 cr. Total: ? 81.15 cr. #India biz. Note: All versions”, tweeted trade analyst Taran Adarsh.

‘Dabangg 3’ directed by Prabhu Deva is the third film in the ‘Dabangg’ franchise. The film has Salman Khan and Sonakshi Sinha in the lead role. The film also has Arbaaz Khan, Kiccha Sudeep and Saiee Manjrekar.