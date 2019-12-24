7 soldiers killed in an attack on a military checkpoint

Seven soldiers were killed and three were injured in attack on a military checkpoint in Afghanistan. Taliban has claimed the responsibility of the attack.

The Taliban has attacked joint military base in Dawlatabad district of Balkh province near the border with Uzbekistan in northern Afghanistan

The base was shared between the army and the National Directorate of Security, Afghanistan’s intelligence agency.

Taliban spokesman claimed responsibility for the attack, saying also that the insurgents captured four Afghan troops and seized weapons and ammunition form the checkpoint.