BJP shares animated video for Muslims to clear doubts about CAA-NRC : Watch Video

BJP tweeted a video in which two animated Muslim characters are seen having a conversation about the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) and the National Register of Citizens (NRC), in an effort to clear doubts and apprehensions over the law.

In the video, a character runs into a fellow Muslim who is returning from an anti CAA-NRC protest. The former then explains the basics of each and confronts misconceptions.

“We appeal to every Indian Muslim that they make an effort to understand CAA and educate others about it as well. Otherwise, the political parties will keep polarising the nation for their own votebanks,” the BJP’s official handle tweeted out.

“Be wary of rumours and know the truth,” it added.

The video says that both CAA and NRC pose no threats to Muslims who are Indian citizens. It explains that the law is to grant citizenship to non Muslim refugees from Pakistan, Bangladesh and Afghanistan.

It reasons that Muslims don’t need to be included in the CAA since the three nations are Muslim majority and won’t persecute their own community.On the topic of NRC, it says that the scheme hasn’t been officially announced yet. When it is, it will be designed in such a way “that it doesn’t inconvenience any citizen.”