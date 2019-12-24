Complete list of banned items in UAE

There many items that are banned in UAE. So, when you are going to UAE check out that these items are not included in your luggage.

1. All kinds of narcotic drugs (hashish, cocaine, heroin, poppy seeds, hallucination pills, etc.

2. Goods intended to be imported from boycotted countries.

3. Goods from Israeli origin or bearing Israeli trademarks or logos.

4. Crude ivory and rhinoceros horn.

5. Gambling tools and machineries

6. Three-layered fishing nets

7. Original engravings, prints, lithographs, sculpture and statues in any material

8. Used, reconditioned and inlaid tires

9. Radiation polluted substances

10. Printed publications, oil paintings, photographs, pictures, cards, books, magazines stony sculptures and mannequins which contradict Islamic teachings, decencies, or deliberately implying immorality or turmoil.

11. Any other goods, the importation of which is prohibited under the authority of UAE customs laws or any other laws in the country.

12. Forged and duplicate currency

13. Cooked and home-made foods