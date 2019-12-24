Free calling app ‘ToTok’ removed from Google Play,Apple Store

ToTok is a free voice calling application introduced by a UAE based firm for both Android and iOS platforms. Unlike Botim and C’Me, ToTok is absolutely free and does not require UAE residents to pay extra to their telecom operators. ToTok was made available earlier this year and it has received millions of downloads on Google Play Store and Apple App Store. According to a recent report by The New York Times, the free calling app is actually a spying tool used by the emiratis.

The report further suggests that the government of the United Arab Emirates (UAE) is using the application to track every conversation, relationship and appointment. Further, the app is also being used to capture the sound and image of those who install it on their phones

UAE government has restricted VoIP apps like WhatsApp, Skype, Viber and more from making phone calls. Since most of the population in the UAE consist of Indians, Pakistanis and Philipines, UAE residents often contact their friends and family living back in their hometown. However, normal voice calling can get really expensive. So, the government introduced free to use apps like Botim and C’Me. While the app was free to install, UAE residents had to buy a subscription of around AED 50 (roughly Rs. 1,000) from their carriers.

In order to counter this problem, ToTok was announced, which allowed free voice calling for both UAE residents as well as users from other nations.