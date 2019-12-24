“India facing new crisis under Modi’s rule”,says CM Mamata Banerjee

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Monday said India is facing a new crisis in which divide and rule is the law.In an indirect reference to the contentious Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA), Ms Banerjee said people cannot bow their heads to powers intent on destroying the country.

“Today, the people are facing a new crisis, a new law of divide and rule. I am not sure whether fundamental, democratic and constitutional rights will continue,” she said during ”Christmas Meet 2019” at St Xavier’s University in Kolkata.

“We will speak, think and stay united. We cannot divide the country and bow our heads to powers that will destroy our country,” the chief minister said.The Trinamool Congress chief said India is a vast country, and its Constitution espouses secularism, freedom, justice, equality and fraternity.